Savannah Speech and Hearing Center Receives Grant From Savannah Community Foundation’s Emerging Leaders Committee to Assist Stroke Survivors

Savannah Speech and Hearing Center has been awarded a grant from the Emerging Leaders Committee (ELC) of The Savannah Community Foundation. This grant enables the provision of Constant Therapy, a digital therapy program customized to each user and clinically proven to help survivors of stroke and traumatic brain injury regain cognitive, speech, and language abilities.

Savannah Speech and Hearing Center has hosted a support group for survivors of stroke and other conditions affecting verbal communication since the 1980s. Most of the current members no longer receive any rehabilitative therapy despite ongoing impairments including aphasia, disabilities in maintaining attention, problem-solving, planning, and reasoning.

Constant Therapy, launched in 2012, has published multiple studies and received Breakthrough Device designation from the US FDA in 2020, with demonstrations proving this digital therapy to be more effective than traditional paper-based therapy modalities, even for those severely impaired many years prior. Constant Therapy’s therapeutic tasks are parallel to modern day-to-day activities such as online account management and ticket purchases. Multiple users will be able to enjoy personalized programs designed for their unique needs and preferences. This grant award will allow for the purchase of a Constant Therapy device as a 1-year subscription.