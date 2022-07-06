Savannah Speech and Hearing Center Receives $2,500 Grant From Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Savannah Speech and Hearing Center has been awarded a $2,500 grant from Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation to use for occupational therapy in helping children with communication disorders improve their motor function.

Children with speech and language problems often have accompanying challenges that require occupational therapy. To meet this need, Savannah Speech and Hearing Center (SSHC) has expanded its therapy and rehabilitation department to include pediatric occupational therapy services. SSHC is the only non-profit agency in this part of the state to provide services for children who need help with motor and sensory skills, offering a sliding fee scale to families who need financial assistance.

Through the “Gulfstream Giving” program, Gulfstream partners with nonprofit organizations in the community to support education, arts and cultural activities, environmental and sustainability efforts, and health and human services. The company focuses its grants on groups that emphasize diversity and assist children.