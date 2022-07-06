Savannah Speech and Hearing Center Receives $2,500 Grant From Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

By Savannah Tribune | on July 06, 2022

Savannah Speech and Hearing Center has been awarded a $2,500 grant from Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation to use for occupational therapy in helping children with communication disorders improve their motor function.

Children with speech and language problems often have accompanying challenges that require occupational therapy. To meet this need, Savannah Speech and Hearing Center (SSHC) has expanded its therapy and rehabilitation department to include pediatric occupational therapy services. SSHC is the only non-profit agency in this part of the state to provide services for children who need help with motor and sensory skills, offering a sliding fee scale to families who need financial assistance.

Through the “Gulfstream Giving” program, Gulfstream partners with nonprofit organizations in the community to support education, arts and cultural activities, environmental and sustainability efforts, and health and human services. The company focuses its grants on groups that emphasize diversity and assist children.

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

Dr. Freddie H. Gilyard’s Newest Book “Just People” Will Be Exhibited at The 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
Phi Beta Sigma Collegiate Chapter Makes History at State Conference
State of Savannah State University Address At Savannah Branch NAACP Mass Meeting

2 thoughts on “Savannah Speech and Hearing Center Receives $2,500 Grant From Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation”

  1. My daughter is 30 yrs old has some speech trouble due to jaw teeth growth
    Would she be seen
    How much does therapy speech cost
    She had speech therapy years ago in state of Missouri we now live near savanna ga

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.