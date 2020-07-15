Savannah Ranked #4 “Top U.S. City”

Savannah is ranked No. 4 city in the United States according to the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2020 readers’ survey announced this week on Travel + Leisure Savannah held on to its No. 4 spot from 2019 and has been in the top five destinations of the 15-city list since 2016. This year, the destination is ranked above such popular vacation cities as New York City, Chicago, and Honolulu.

“Having our city recognized again as being one of the best of the best is a huge honor,” says Visit Savannah President Joseph Marinelli. “It’s a terrific compliment for Savannah to have the readers of such a high-profile publication like Travel + Leisure recognize us for our true spirit of Southern hospitality and this beautiful city we call home. And given these troubling times that we are all working through, this kind of news will go a long way to helping us attract visitors again when people are ready to travel.”

The survey reveals the top travel destinations and companies in the U.S. and around the globe, from cities and islands to cruise lines, airlines, hotels and more. Cities are rated on sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and value.

Top 15 Cities In The

United States 2020

1. Charleston, SC; 2. New Orleans, LA; 3. Santa Fe, NM; 4. Savannah, GA; 5. Chicago, IL; 6. New York City, NY; 7. San Antonio, TX; 8. Honolulu, HI; 9. Asheville, NC; 10. Austin, TX; 11. Nashville, TN; 12. Williamsburg, VA; 13. Washington, D.C.; 14. Minneapolis / St. Paul, MN; 15. Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA

Travel + Leisure readers rated their favorite hotels, cities, islands, destination spas, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators, car-rental companies and more. The World’s Best Awards 2020 readers’ survey results (listed by overall and regional rankings) and survey methodology are featured on Travel + Leisure now. The survey results are also featured in the August issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands this month.

Follow the conversation on Twitter with @ TravelLeisure, #TLWorlds- Best, @VisitSavannah and #VisitSavannah.