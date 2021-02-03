Savannah Police Welcome New End Gun Violence Director

The Savannah Police department is pleased to announce the official selection of a new End Gun Violence Director.

Dr. Gerard V. Tate is a skilled leader who has extensive experience implementing violent crime reduction strategies, cultivating youth engagement, and understanding social and economic development. As a licensed Master Social Worker, he uses his knowledge of the root causes of crime, human behavior, and social policy to advise organizations in creating, implementing, and evaluating violence prevention programs that are both evidence-based and culturally competent.

“As a native of one of the most notorious gun violence hot spots in America, I have first-hand knowledge of what it is like to grow up in communities plagued by gun violence,” said Tate about his personal experience growing up in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. “My personal, academic, and occupational experiences have prepared me precisely for a role like the End Gun Violence Director for the Savannah Police Department.”

His position will be responsible for the daily management of the End Gun Violence program, which the City implemented to address gun-related issues by utilizing a public health approach to eliminate violence in a healing and transformational way. Additionally, the director will be responsible for engaging with the community and acquiring stakeholders to address issues that lead to gun violence.

Tate’s previous experience includes being the Police and Community Engagement Specialist for the City of Ferguson, Missouri, the Police Support Services Division Manager for the Marysville California Police Department, and the Strategy and Innovation Officer for Violence Prevention and Intervention for the Government of Washington, DC City Administrator Office.

Additionally, as a 10-year veteran of the United States Army, Tate was a military police officer working in the criminal investigations section. He also worked closely with students as a D.A.R.E. officer in various middle schools and served at the Ft. Stewart Military Installation.

“The Savannah Police Department is very excited about the addition of Dr. Tate to our agency,” said Chief Roy Minter. “Our highest priority is to address and reduce gun violence in our community. We are very fortunate to have someone with the knowledge and expertise that Dr. Tate has at the helm of this program.”

Tate holds a B.S. in Criminology from Webster University, a Master of Social Work degree with a concentration in social and economic development from Washington University in St. Louis, and a Doctor of Social Work degree from the University of Southern California.

He officially began employment with the City of Savannah on February 1.