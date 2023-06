Savannah Feed the Hungry will host and The Mance Law Firm, LLC will sponsor The First Annual Family Affair and Fishing Rodeo. This event is hosted at Daffin Park on Saturday, May 7th, from 10AM-4PM. Festivities will include: • Family games • Free food • Barbeque contest • Fishing rodeo Do not miss out and bring your fishing poles! There will be hundreds of catfish dumped into the Daffin park pond as part of the fishing rodeo tournament!