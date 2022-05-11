Savannah Native Serves U.S. Navy At Assault Craft Unit Five

Petty Officer 2nd Class Maurice Hunter, Jr., a native of Savannah, Georgia, serves the U.S. Navy at Assault Craft Unit Five (ACU-5) operating out of San Diego, California.

Hunter joined the Navy seven years ago. Today, Hunter serves as an aviation boatswain’s mate (fuels).

“I joined the Navy to travel and see the world,” said Hunter. “I looked at it as a stepping stone to something better in life.”

Growing up in Savannah, Hunter attended Windsor Forest High School and graduated in 2014. Today, Hunter uses the same skills and values learned in Savannah to succeed in the military.

“Growing up in Savannah, I learned to not complain about the situation that you are in,” said Hunter. “Take the card you are dealt and handle it.”

These lessons have helped Hunter while serving in the Navy.

Located on a Marine Corps base, ACU-5 is a self-sustained command established in 1983 and encompasses 34 buildings across shore and sea-components including a control tower, eight hangars, a 100,000-gallon fuel storage and-supply facility, a HAZMAT storage and collection center and a 50-acre flight apron. ACU-5 is composed of over 600 Sailors and 30 Civilians that train, maintain, repair and operate the 32 Navy hovercraft, Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC).

The Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) is a high-speed, over-the-beach fully amphibious landing craft, capable of carrying up to a 75-ton payload. It is used to transport the weapons systems, equipment, cargo and personnel from ship to shore and across the beach. LCAC can carry heavy payloads, such as an M-1 tank, at high speeds. The air cushion technology allows this vehicle to reach more than 70 percent of the world’s coastline, while only about 15 percent of that coastline is accessible by conventional landing craft.

Serving in the Navy means Hunter is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy takes part in patrolling the world against terrorists,” said Hunter.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

“I am most proud of earning the promotion to petty officer second class, because it is a great challenge and gets me closer to being a great leader,” said Hunter.

As Hunter and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means a lot to me, because not everyone can do this job,” added Hunter. “We are the top one percent that serves our country.”