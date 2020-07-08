Savannah Native Serves At Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15

A Savannah, Georgia native and Windsor Forest High School graduate is serving at Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CCSG) 15 located in San Diego.

Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Joshua James works as an operations intelligence analyst, assisting a watch team that provides warnings and indications for all assets in the 3rd Fleet area of responsibility.

“I joined the Navy to make a better life for me,” said James. “I wanted to see the world while protecting my country from all enemies.”

CCSG-15 provides fleet commanders agile combat ready maritime forces armed with worldwide deployable skill sets in order to support global operations.

“Our role is to train, mentor and assess different strike groups when they’re getting ready to deploy,” said James. “Part of my job is to ensure the training team can maintain a certain amount of flexibility to be able to make adjustments on the fly.”

James joined the command in 2019 and has assisted CCSG-15 through a wide array of missions and exercises, including the certification of two carrier strike groups.

“My favorite part of my job is assessing each of the units during exercises,” said James. “It allows me to experience the exercises from a training perspective and see the overall mission more clearly.”

Outside of the Navy, James dedicates his time as a defensive coach for the Coronado Islanders Pop Warner football team.

“I’ve always had a passion for coaching,” said James. “It makes me happy to train kids in the fundamentals of team sports and bonding toward one positive goal.”

“My goals are to get promoted to petty officer 1st class, work toward my degree in kinesiology, and earn both my afloat and master training specialist designations,” said James. 7Group 15