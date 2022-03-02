Savannah Native Serves Aboard Floating Airport

Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexus Lewis, a native of Savannah, Georgia, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford.

Lewis joined the Navy two years ago. Today, Lewis serves as an aviation boatswain’s mate.

“I joined the Navy for the opportunity to travel the world,” said Lewis.

Growing up in Savannah, Lewis attended New Hampstead High School and graduated in 2019. Today, Lewis relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Savannah to succeed in the military.

“I’ve applied hard work and a positive attitude towards my career,” said Lewis. “I learned both of these growing up in Savannah.”

Aircraft carriers provide unique capabilities and survivability. They are a powerful exhibition of the American Navy’s legacy of innovation, technological evolution, and maritime dominance, according to Navy officials.

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) represents the first major design investment in aircraft carriers since the 1960s. The ship is engineered to support new technologies and a modern air wing essential to deterring and defeating nearpeer adversaries in a complex maritime environment. Ford delivers a $4 billion reduction in total life-cycle cost per ship, when compared to a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. Once deployed, the Ford-class will serve as the centerpiece of strike group operations through the 21st century, supporting a host of evolving national strategic objectives.

“Serving in the Navy means I have a career that my mom is proud of,” added Lewis. “The Navy offers a great opportunity to be successful.”