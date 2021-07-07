Savannah Native Markeith Rashaad Walker Called A Hero

Sacrificing his life to save a child, Markeith Rashaad Walker made the ultimate act of LOVE June 26th, 2021 when he rescued a drowning child, while on vacation in Waynesboro, NC. Immediately after diving in, Rashaad began to sink, submerging completely under water and returning back for air several times before summoning spectators to retrieve a nearby branch for additional assistance. Instead of reaching for the branch for himself, Rashaad insisted that the child be rescued and aided first and pulled to safety. Moments later, he was forcibly pulled to the bottom of the lake by the current, preventing him from swimming back to the top.

Witnesses contacted first responders who arrived on the scene within minutes. After several minutes of searching for Rashaad, local authorities ordered that the lake be drained in order to better identify if any human bodies could be found.

Rashaad’s lifeless body was later recovered, still stuck in the mud at the bottom of the lake. Rashaad gave his life to save someone. He is a Hero. We his family want to honour him as a Savannah…American hero.

Rashaad attended Savannah High School… Class of 2007. Rashaad was a carpenter by trade and CEO of Beezeness Carpentry Company est 2018. Mr. Walker was a Mason and became a Master Mason in 2018.

He leaves to mourn his father Gilbert Walker, Savannah retired police officer, mother Stephanie Graham and his wife Shalonda Walker. Two siblings and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services were held Sat. July 3rd 1:00pm at First African Baptist Church of East Savannah located at 402 Treat Ave. Savannah, Ga. Viewing was held 4-6pm Fri. July 2, 2021 at Adams Funeral Services.