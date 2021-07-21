Savannah Named To TIME’s Annual List Of The World’s Greatest Places

Today, TIME revealed the third annual list of the World’s Greatest Places, which highlights 100 extraordinary travel destinations around the world. Savannah is listed among some of the most stunning destinations around the globe and is praised for the game-changing revitalization of its historic waterfront.

“Incredible!” said Joseph Marinelli, president of Visit Savannah. “The news of Savannah being named to TIME’s ‘World’s Greatest Places’ is one of the greatest honors and most valuable accolades in our city’s history. With readers all over the globe, this kind of exposure for our community is unmatched and truly puts Savannah at the forefront of the greatest visitor destinations in the world.”

To compile this list, TIME solicited nominations of places – including countries, regions, cities and towns – from its international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.

“On behalf of the residents of Savannah and Chatham County,” says Marinelli, “we say ‘thank you’ to TIME for this won- derful recognition, and we look forward to seeing the article in the next issue.”

The full TIME World’s Greatest Places list will be featured in the August 2, 2021 double issue of TIME, available on newsstands Friday, July 23.

See the full list here: time.com/ collection/ worlds- greatest places-2021/

For more information or for media assistance, contact Ansley Connor at AConnor@VisitSavannah.com or 912.644.6429.