Savannah NAACP Presents First Installment Toward Student Retention Scholarship Fund

The Savannah Branch NAACP presented a $10,000 check to Savannah State University during a scholarship ceremony with SSU Interim President Kimberly B. Washington last Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

The $10,000 is the first installment of a $100,000 pledge to create a “Student Retention Scholarship Fund” to help the school retain its enrollment.

“Student retention is one of the most critical components in ensuring that the oldest institution of higher education for African Americans in the State of Georgia remains independent now and for the future” said Al Scott, Branch President for the past ten years. “And I want to thank everyone, our members and donors, who have made it possible for the Savannah Branch NAACP to launch this fund.”

Richard Shinhoster, the Branch’s First Vice President during Scott’s tenure highlighted the length and strength of the connection between Savannah State University and the Savannah Branch NAACP. “Two of the longest-serving Presidents of the Branch, W.W. Law for 26 years, and Curtis V. Cooper for 24 years, are both graduates of this institution. Dr. Prince Jackson, who succeeded Cooper as Branch President, is a past President of the University. William “Bill” Jackson, who succeeded Prince Jackson, is also a graduate. Eugene H. Gadsden, former Chair of the Branch’s Political Action Committee, and the first Black Superior Court Judge in Chatham County, was a graduate, as was Bobby Hill, who served for 14 years in the Georgia Legislature,” said Shinhoster. “The connection is lengthy. I and other officers of the Branch are also alumnus,” he added.

SSU Interim President Washington thanked the Savannah Branch for its support and commitment to the University.