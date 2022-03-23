Savannah Music Festival To Showcase Artists in 60+ Live Performances From March 24 – April 9

The 2022 Savannah Music Festival (SMF) will delight local residents and visitors from around the world Thursday, March 24 through Saturday, April 9 in venues across historic Savannah, Ga. Savannah Music Festival tickets are currently on sale at savannahmusicfestival.org.

“We’re thrilled to present an incredible lineup of acclaimed international, national and regional artists at the 2022 Savannah Music Festival,” says SMF Executive Director Gene Dobbs Bradford. “We can’t wait to celebrate the power of live music with area residents and visitors in beautiful venues at the peak of spring in Savannah.”

The 2022 Savannah Music Festival line-up includes a wide range of genres, including classical, jazz, rock, zydeco and blues. The 2022 festival offers more than 60 live performances and marks the first time the Savannah Music Festival has presented a full line-up of artists since 2019, due to the pandemic.

“This season’s lineup reinforces the Savannah Music Festival’s longstanding tradition of presenting unique artistic collaborations, rare regional appearances and special projects designed to encourage exploration and bring joy to audiences and artists,” remarks SMF Artistic Director Ryan McMaken.

We welcome music lovers to experience the annual confluence of emerging artists and masters, all within the city’s alluring and walkable Historic District.”

Festival highlights include live performances by Dee Bridgewater and the Memphis Soulphony on March 25, Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers on March 26, Bela Fleck on March 31, Mavis Staples on April 1, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on April 3, Drive-By Truckers on April 5 and Blind Boys of Alabama on April 7.

Savannah Music Festival is known for presenting unique collaborations and hosting rare regional appearances by artists from across the country and around the globe. International artists making their Savannah Music Festival debut in 2022 include Russian classical pianist Olga Kern on March 26, African desert blues quartet Les Filles de Illighadad on April 3 and Haitian roots music ensemble Lakou Mizik on April 8.

In addition, Savannah Music Festival will present a Cajun Dance Party featuring The Revelers on March 25, Latin Dance Party featuring Spanish Harlem Orchestra on March 26, Zydeco Dance Party featuring C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band on April 7, and Closing Night Party featuring Cedric Burnside and Eddie 9V on April 9.

To view the complete

Savannah Music Festival schedule, please visit www.savannahmusicfestival.org.

Please Note: As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline and restrictions and requirements continue to be lifted, the Savannah Music Festival will no longer require patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for festival events. In addition, masks will be encouraged, but no longer required. More details are available on the SMF Safety page at savannahmusicfestival.org/safety. SMF reserves the right to revise its safety policies due to prevailing health guidelines.