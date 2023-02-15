Savannah Music Festival To Feature World-Class Live Performances March 23rd – April 8th

Every year, the Savannah Music Festival brings a wide range of world-class musicians to perform live in historic venues across the city.

The 2023 festival will take place March 23 through April 8 and will feature live performances by celebrated artists including Buddy Guy, Terence Blanchard, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Patty Griffin, Leo Kottke, Los Lobos, Sona Jobarteh, Emerson String Quartet, S.G. Goodman and Regina Carter.

“We’re thrilled to present an incredible lineup of acclaimed international, national and regional artists this spring,” says Savannah Music Festival Executive Director Gene Dobbs Bradford. “We can’t wait to celebrate the power of live music with area residents and visitors in beautiful venues across Savannah.”

The Savannah Music Festival has been called “one of the Southeast’s most creative cross-cultural musical events” by the Atlanta Journal Constitution and is widely celebrated for distinctive live performances spanning American and international roots music, jazz, classical, jam, rock and blues.

“Our 34th season expands upon what our organization has always championed, creating a compelling musical experience of global scope within Savannah’s Historic District,” said Savannah Music Festival Artistic Director Ryan McMaken. “We welcome audiences and artists into our creative community to enjoy stellar performances in intimate, historic indoor venues as well as expansive outdoor spaces.”

The 17-day festival has raised the bar each year by showcasing an exceptional cross section of award-winning icons, trailblazing contemporaries and dynamic newcomers. The 2023 festival will feature a series of outdoor performances at Trustees’ Garden, including two nights showcasing living legend and blues pioneer Buddy Guy on his “Damn Right Farewell” tour with special guests Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Eric Gales, King Solomon Hicks and Jontavious Willis. The Tedeschi Trucks Band will return after a four-year hiatus, and New Orleans jam favorites Galactic will team up with funk maestro Cory Wong and Nate Smith + KINFOLK for a special performance.

Also known for unique artist collaborations, the 2023 festival will offer a number of one-time-only programs and special double bills. Melding world music with Americana, Malian master of the ngoni (precursor to the banjo) Bassekou Kouyate will share a bill with Jake Blount, scholar/ performer of the Black string band tradition.

Acclaimed jazz violinist Regina Carter will offer “Gone in a Phrase of Air,” an original music and multimedia performance that explores the effects of the urban renewal of the 1950s and 1960s. Kenny Barron, Dave Holland and Johnathan Blake will celebrate Barron’s 80th birthday, while Terence Blanchard & E-Collective perform with the legendary Turtle Island Quartet.

Classical highlights include the Philip Dukes & Friends chamber music series, led by the world-renowned viola player and SMF Associate Artistic Director Dukes. A concert by the Zurich Chamber Orchestra, also with Dukes and former SMF Artistic Director Daniel Hope, will represent a symbolic passing of the baton from Hope to Dukes. Additionally, the Dover Quartet will perform with Savannah’s own bass player Joseph Conyers.

Additional Savannah Music Festival highlights include a Zydeco Dance Party featuring Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys, a Latin Dance Party with Eddie Palmieri’s Latin Jazz Band, as well as a Cajun Dance Party featuring The Lost Bayou Ramblers.

Tickets start at $31 and can be purchased online at savannahmusicfestival.org, by phone at 912.525.5050 or in person at the Savannah Box Office, located at 216 E. Broughton St.

In addition to standard discounts for students, educators, seniors and the military, the Savannah Music Festival also offers discounts on purchases of tickets to three, five or 10+ concerts as well as discounts on curated ticket bundles by genre or performance date. For more information about special discounts, please visit savannahmusicfestival.org/2023deals.-