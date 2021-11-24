Savannah Music Festival Announces Free, Family-Friendly Concerts For December

Savannah Music Festival (SMF), a leading nonprofit performing arts organization, is pleased to announce upcoming free family-friendly concerts including Musical Explorers at the Forsyth Park bandshell on Sunday, December 5 and SMF Jazz Academy’s semester-end performance on Friday, December 10. In addition, tickets for a matinee performance of Big Band Holidays featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis on Saturday, December 11 are available at a special discounted rate for children 12 and under.

Sunday, December 5th 2 PM

Musical Explor-

ers Family Concert featuring Laiken Love, Anders Thomsen and Gino Castillo & the Cuban Cowboys (Forsyth Park Bandshell, Drayton and Gwinnett St.) Free.

Join Musical Explorers young and old for a family-friendly concert and experience SMF’s popular Musical Explorers program outdoors before it tours virtually and in-person to Savannah area schools. Learn more about this program and the featured artists at https:// www.savannahmusicfestival.org/event/musical-explorers family-concert/

Friday, December 10th

7 PM

SMF Jazz Academy Fall Concert (Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery St.) Free.

SMF Jazz Academy is proud to present its first in-person concert. Featuring five jazz combos and two melodica ensembles, students in Savannah’s only free after-school jazz program will present a program featuring a diverse selection of music from the jazz tradition. More information: www.savannahmusicfestival.org/event/smfjazz academy-fall-concert/

Saturday, December 11th 3 PM

Big Band Holidays: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (Johnny Mercer Theatre, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.) Tickets Start at $37 / 50% Discount for Children 12 and Under.

With soulful big band arrangements of songs both sacred and secular, Big Band Holidays is an uplifting tradition enjoyed by audiences of all ages and backgrounds. In addition to swinging Jazz at Lincoln Center instrumental works, virtuosic vocalist Alita Moses joins the band for imaginative new versions of holiday classics like “White Christmas” and “Merry Christmas, Baby.” Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year alongside your fellow music lovers at a special matinee performance. Children 12 and under receive a 50% ticket discount. Restrictions apply. Call the box office at 912.525.5050 to purchase youth tickets. More information: www.savannahmusicfestival.org/ event/big-band-holidaysjazz at-lincoln-center-orchestra with-wynton-marsalis

For complete Savannah Music Festival COVID safety policies, please visit: www.savannahmusicfestival.org/ safety.