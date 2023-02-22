Savannah Mayor Van Johnson Officially Launches 2023 Re-Election Bid

Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II officially launched his 2023 Re-Election bid on Monday, February 20, 2023 at the Forsyth Park Bandshell.

Mayor Johnson, recognized as one of Georgia Trend’s 100 Most Influential Georgians for three consecutive years, currently serves as the 67th mayor of Savannah, GA. Mayor Johnson is credited with successfully leading Savannah through the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis and consistently remained a reliable source of advocacy and information for residents and local small businesses. Johnson fulfilled his campaign promises of making the City government more transparent and accessible, hosting over 150 press conferences and 152 “Friday Night Live” weekly social media engagement events. Johnson led the Savannah City Council in raising the minimum wage for City employees to $15 per hour; entry pay for police officers and firefighters to $50,000 and $48,000 a year, respectively. Mayor Johnson led the adoption of Georgia’s most aggressive climate action plan, 100% Savannah, the most significant investment in affordable housing and homelessness reduction in City’s history and the lowest millage rate in 35 years. He also oversaw the completion of the EnMarket Arena and numerous capital projects, including the Floyd Adams Municipal Complex, the John S. Delaware Center, the Waters Avenue Streetscape project, and other projects near completion.