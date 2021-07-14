Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Georgia Business Leaders Underscore Importance of Digital Tools in Community Revival

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson joined business leaders and small business owners for a virtual webinar this week on the importance of digital platforms and services in supporting community resiliency and revival. “Tech Forward Webcast: Digital Resiliency and Community Revival in Georgia” was hosted by Jake Ward, President of the Connected Commerce Council, a non-profit membership organization representing digitally empowered small businesses.

Mayor Johnson discussed resiliency and adaptability among small businesses in Georgia: “I’ve developed an ever-increasing appreciation for the role that technology plays in supporting our economy. Normal is gone. There is a new normal. For us, that’s using technology to support our economy at all levels. From the small business that smartly use the online environment to reach customers, to the local and national technology companies that continue to make great investments throughout our city.”

“The pandemic taught us a lot about driving traffic to our website, optimizing our online presence, and working smarter – not harder. At first, things did slow down, but once we got the ball rolling online, we went from just serving Savannah, to serving the entire world,” remarked LaTricia Brown, owner of Trish B Stylin. “Leveraging digital tools throughout the pandemic actually increased our revenue. But without those tools, we might be out of business.”

Jake Ward, of the Connected Commerce Council, referenced heated policy debates taking place in Washington today surrounding the technology sector, speaking about the package of antitrust legislation currently moving through Congress aimed at the nation’s largest and most innovative technology companies.

“We all agree that competition is important, and that there is a role for the government to play in regulating bad actors. But the conversation we just had is perhaps the best proof point for why we should be concerned with such an extensive legislative package aimed specifically at technology companies,” noted Katina Wheeler, Vice President, Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce. “We just spent an hour speaking about the unrivaled importance of technology for the small business community. And this package of legislation directly targets the very companies that provide the tools and platforms that our member businesses rely on to operate and survive.”

To view a recording of the webinar, visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUJqTgKWloo