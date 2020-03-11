Savannah Jazz Presents Kris Tokarski At The March 15th Concert

By Savannah Tribune | on March 11, 2020

Savannah Jazz invites you to attend the March 15 concert with New Orleans-based pianist, Kris Tokarski!

Artfully blending elements of the Harlem stride tradition, swing, bebop, and traditional New Orleans jazz, Tokarski is quickly developing a reputation as a leading exponent of classic jazz tradition.

The concert will be held at the Mansion, 700 Drayton St., March 15, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Doors Open at 4:30 PM. Free for members, $20 for guests.

Please RSVP here (bit.ly/2vU6Gd1) by clicking the green “Tickets” button, select ticket quantity and “Check Out” via the red button to reserve your seats.

Due to the increase in attendance to Savannah Jazz’s monthly concerts, we kindly request all members to RSVP via Eventbrite to reserve seating at upcoming concerts. Thank you in advance as we create a smoother check-in process for our guests!

Don’t forget to make dinner reservations at 700 Drayton for after the concert to make it a perfect Sunday evening.

