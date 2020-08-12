Savannah Jazz Holds August 16 Live Stream Concert With Eric Jones & Claire Frazier

Savannah Jazz will live-stream a free online concert with pianist Eric Jones and vocalist Claire Frazier from their YouTube page from 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM at www.youtube.com/ watch?v=wX0BbkgVz-E&- feature=youtu.be&mc_ cid= 3206315039& mc_ eid= 773e6fa94b. The concert is free for ALL to watch, including Savannah Jazz members.

Claire Frazier holds a storied musical career, having lived and toured through Europe, The United States, Egypt, and Kenya. Her elegant style was recorded in 2011 on After Five, a smooth collection of jazz standards and moonlight drenched favorites like “I Loves You Porgy,” “It’s Only A Paper Moon,” and more, accompanied by piano and additional instrumentation. You’ll hear shades of Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, and Sarah Vaughn in Frazier’s timeless vocal quality.

Eric Jones has worked with many prominent artists including Grammy Award-winning Esperanza Spalding, Stewart Copland of the Police and Keith Miller of the Metropolitan Opera. In 2011 Eric premiered his latest work, “Songs of Creation,” which combines spiritual, jazz and African influences with the poem of James Weldon Johnson’s “The Creation.”

Eric is the pianist with the Savannah Jazz Orchestra and performs with them annually at the Savannah Jazz Festival. He is also the premiere pianist at The Jazz Corner on Hilton Head Island every Tuesday night. Eric has also performed several times during Sunday concerts for Coastal Jazz Association. Currently, he teaches at Savannah State University. Eric had just released a debut album “Azubuike” featuring his trio May 2019.

To join Savannah Jazz or make a donation to support Savannah Jazz and Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival 2020, September 23-27, please visit savannahjazz.org/membership/?mc_ cid= 3206315039& mc_ eid= 773e6fa94b (Join) or savannahjazz.org/support/?mc_ cid=3206315039&mc_ eid= 773e6fa94b (Donate).