Savannah Interagency Diversity Council Hosts Forum To Raise Awareness About Human Trafficking

Savannah Interagency Diversity Council (SIDC) will be partnering with Savannah State University to host “2022 Savannah Traffick Jam” for January’s National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The Forum will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 and Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Student Union Building on the campus of Savannah State University, located at 3219 College Street, Savannah, Georgia. The event will also be shown virtually at satellite venues located in Statesboro, Georgia and Brunswick, Georgia.

SIDC is a local non-profit 501(c)(3) organization comprised of over forty representatives from federal, state and local organizations. Its goal is to promote the value of diversity in Savannah and support efforts to increase inclusion. The SIDC strives to promote the acceptance and understanding of diverse values, beliefs, interests, experiences, similarities, intellectual and cultural initiatives; provide opportunities within the university system for students to express their views and offer suggestions and solutions to encourage strong relationships among different cultures; increase awareness of diversity in the local community and promote a better understanding of cultures, races, gender and individuals with disabilities. The SIDC further strives to create strategies and events that promote awareness and educate the community on how to recognize the signs of human trafficking.

Human Trafficking is a multi-dimensional crime that may involve forced sex acts, labor exploitation, violence, fraud and immigration schemes. This forum will educate the community about the different forms of human trafficking and teach people how to recognize signs of trafficking to help save victims. Available victim resources, offered by the government and community organizations, will also be highlighted.

This event is free for the general public. For more information about the event, log onto the SIDC website at www.thesidc.org. If you have any questions please contact Bill Gettis at info.thesidc@gmail.com or (912) 398-1343.