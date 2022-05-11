Savannah Gallery of Art To Host A Reception for Spotlight Artists

Savannah Gallery of Art will be hosting a reception for Spotlight artists, Jamie and Lino Azevedo on Friday, May 13th from 6 – 8 pm. Jamie’s ethereal “Anchoress” photographs provide insight into the character and strength of women and Lino’s gritty paintings are a stark commentary on the role that social media, gaming and misinformation play in our lives.

The Azevedos will be donating a portion of their sales from the exhibit to a fund assisting Ukrainian refugees. The exhibit is sponsored by The Herdman Powell Family Fund, a Savannah based philanthropic organization providing support to various local arts organizations. Savannah Gallery of Art is located at 304 E. Bryan Street in the Historic District and is open seven days a week.