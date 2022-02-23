Savannah (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated Observe National Children’s Dental Health Month

The Savannah (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated observed National Children’s Dental Health Month, a program developed by the American Dental Association. Bringing together the chapter’s community partners, who joined the Chapter in adopting the goal “Zero Cavities”, more attention is brought to the importance of dental education for children, families and teachers. This partnership and its goals are important because dental cavities is one of the most common childhood diseases and yet it is the most preventable.

The observance , on February 15th, was highlighted by Mayor Van Johnson’s reading of the city proclamation, declaring February National Children’s Dental Health Month in Savannah. In addition, children attending the Early Learning Center attended a dental awareness program presented by Nicole Dunn, Chairperson of the Chapter’s Health and Human Services Facet and received toothbrushes, floss and hour glasses to help children time toothbrushing at home.

Angela B. Young, chapter president stated: “Adopting the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures’ curriculum and forming these community partnerships has allowed The Savannah (GA) Chapter to reach and educate almost 10,000 children, parents and teachers.

The Chapter’s dental awareness activities have expanded due to the commitment from these local organizations: • Savannah Chatham Public School System • Dr. Lorna Jackson and Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Inc. • Dr. Byron Colley and Dentistry for Children • Summer Bonanza Partnership, Inc. • Parent University • SouthCoast Health Pediatric Department

Both Dr. Lorna Jackson and Dr. Byron Colley partner in this effort realizing that educating children and parents is a first step to preventing cavities even before children have their first visit with the dentist.

Around the country the month of February is a national health observance that brings together thousands of dedicated professionals, health care providers and educators to promote the benefits of good oral health to children, their caregivers, teachers and many others.

For more info contact, Angela B. Young, savannahlinksinc@gmail.com