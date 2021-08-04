Savannah (GA) Chapter Of The Links, Inc. Welcomes New Member

The Savannah (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated recently inducted Mrs. Ashley Davis Scott. Mrs. Scott is originally from Richmond, Virginia. She received a Bachelor’s and Master’s from Georgia Institute of Technology in Building Construction. Mrs. Scott is president of SDG Construction Services, Inc., which she owns with her husband, Mr. Eric Scott, Jr. She has proven herself to be an individual achiever with a focus on making a difference in the community with a focus on introducing young women to the construction industry.

The Links, Incor porated is an international, non-profit cooperation, established in 1946. Membership consist of professional women of color with a focus on community service. The Savannah (GA) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated is a group of extraordinary women who are committed to serving the community, established in November of 1965. Since that time the Savannah (GA) Chapter has made a difference in the community by supporting various civic, educational, and social causes. Mrs. Angela Young serves as the Chapter President and Ms. Denise M. Cooper, Esq. is the Chapter Vice-President/ Chair of Membership. To find addition information about the Organization, please visit www.linksinc.org/.