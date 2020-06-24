Savannah First Pilot Program Zoom Meeting

By Savannah Tribune | on June 24, 2020

The City of Savannah Economic Development Department is partnering with the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce to host a Zoom meeting introducing Savannah First, the City’s new pilot program focused on increasing local and minority disadvantaged business enterprise (M/WBE and DBE) participation in City projects.

The City and GSBCC will highlight Savannah First initiatives, including local preference when soliciting bids and requests for proposals (RFP), the Contractor in Training program and the reintroduction of a local minority or women-owned business enterprise (M/WBE) certification.

Interested businesses, particularly small and minority/women-owned businesses, are invited to participate on Wednesday, June 24, from noon to 1 p.m. No registration or RSVP is required to attend. Participants can join the meeting using the following link: savannahga.zoom.us/j/92975848926 Meeting ID: 929 7584 8926

