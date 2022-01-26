Savannah Feed the Hungry VIP Banquet for the Honorable Dr. Naomi B King The Night of Remembrance

Savannah Feed the Hungry VIP Banquet was a great opportunity for myself and others to open their eyes and realize what the brothers, A.D. King and Dr. King have done for us, how we can finish the legacy they started, and try to end the three evils which are: poverty, racism, and war. When I first walked into the Banquet I sat down with a few of my mother’s friends. I was unhappy to be there. I wanted to stay home with my friends and play. While my mom talked with her friends, I got on my phone and started playing Call of Duty Mobile which is a video game that I like to play. After my mom finished talking, she introduced me to a few people such as Ms. Tanya and others. Everyone complimented my suit jacket and made me feel welcomed. After I got introduced to everyone my mom knew, I sat down and it was time to eat -which was one of the best parts! The food was so good I went back for seconds. They had rice, biscuits, meat, squash, and salad. After Dr. Naomi King arrived, we watched a documentary about MLK’s younger brother, A.D. King. After the documentary, Chatham County Commissioner Ellis, Mayor Van Johnson, and Mayor Shirley Sessions each gave Dr. Naomi King the keys to the county and cities. Soon after some singing and dancing, it was time to go home. The thing that stood out the most to me was that everybody was judging no one and we were one big family and we enjoyed each other’s company. I’m glad my mom made me attend the banquet because I had a good time after all.

The banquet was a great opportunity for me to educate myself on how our society has changed because of Dr. King and A.D. King and the sacrifices that they and their comrades made to help the world today. The banquet was also a great experience to learn about the gospel and how we can love just like A.D King and Dr. King did to help better the world. My favorite part about meeting Dr. Naomi King is that she had peace of mind about what had happened to her husband and that takes a lot of willpower and strength to endure something that tragic. I’m glad she came to Savannah, Georgia and I am glad she told me her favorite things about her family. That night, I realized that I can push through anything just like Dr. Naomi King did when her beloved husband and her beloved brother-in-law died, and even though it was hard on her she pushed through it and shared their memories all around the world. I plan to honor the King Legacy by making posters, presentations and educating others about them. I will also show love, help others, and show compassion like they did.

My favorite MLK quote is, “If you can’t run, Walk. If you can’t walk, Crawl. But by all means, just keep moving.”

This quote reminds me to never stop pushing myself to do the things I want to accomplish and to never give up. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to write this article to share my newfound knowledge about Dr. Naomi King.