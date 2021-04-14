Savannah Excitedly Awaits The Re-Opening of ‘Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant’

In two weeks, on Friday, April 23, 2021 one of Savannah’s favorite venues will reopen to the public – Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant, a venue “born out of a desire to bring great southern fare, fine wines and the best in jazz to Savannah’’ will officially reopen its doors offering live music and a southern style menu.

Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant will celebrate National Jazz Month and Duke Ellington’s birth with special entertainment towards the end of April. “We are pleased to welcome you into our family business. At Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant, our goals are simple – furnish a comfortable and interesting atmosphere, and provide good music, quality food with professional service,” said owners Stephen and Danielle Moore. “The upcoming re-opening of Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant will solidify our goals to efficiently service customers to result in their continued commitment to visit Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant for years to come.”

“I have been proud to continue the partnership with owners Stephen and Danielle Moore, with jazz expertise from Teddy Adams, to bring back the concept for Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant,” said Savannah’s own Chef Joe Randall (a culinary consultant for the restaurant). “Mark my words, the city of Savannah, our state, region and beyond are excited for the reopening of Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant.”

Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant will reopen on the weekend of April 23-25 offering customers a warm welcome to include live music from Good Times All-Stars featuring Teddy Adams (trombonist), Cynthia Utterbach (vocalist), Aaron Jennings (drummer), Robert Saunders (drummer), Eric Jones (pianist), Erez Dessel (pianist), Marc Chesanow (Bassist) and Calvin Barnes (saxophonist).

Starting Sunday, April 25, Live Gospel Sunday Brunch will be offered EVERY SUNDAY from 11 A.M.- 3 P.M. Mother’s Day Dinner on Sunday, May 9 is served from 11 A.M.- 7 P.M.

The ongoing dinner schedule is as follows: Sunday & Thursday, dinner is served from 5 P.M.-10 P.M. and musicians perform from 7 P.M.- 10 P.M. Friday & Saturday, dinner is served from 5 P.M.-11 P.M and musicians perform from 8 P.M.-11 P.M. (Lunch to be resumed at a later date)

For reservations, please call ahead at 912- 236-2226 or 912-236-7326 or for general inquiries on the restaurant, please e-mail info@goodtimesjazzbar.com and visit goodtimesjazzbar.com.