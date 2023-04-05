Savannah District #1 Youth Chapter King and Queen

On Sunday, March 25, 2023 Savannah District #1 Youth Chapter celebrated their 21st Annual King and Queen Coronation.

Chrishawn Monae Jenkins of Electa #1 Youth Chapter was crowned Queen. She is the daughter of Christopher and Mrs. Montique Jenkins. She attends Pooler Elementary School and a member of New Testament Missionary Outreach Church,

King Ja’mon Lawrence of Electa #1 Youth Chapter was crowned King. He is the son of Mr. Devin Lee and Mrs Jasmine Lawrence. He attends Hodge Elementary School and is a member of Second Arnold Missionary Baptist Church. Congratulations to our King and Queen from Savannah District #1 Youth Chapter along with the Youth Directress