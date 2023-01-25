Savannah Culinary Institute Sale Features Artisan Breads, Chocolates and Pastries

Savannah Technical College’s Savannah Culinary Institute offers its tenth annual online, pre-order Sweetheart Sale featuring assorted artisan chocolates, pastries and artisan breads just prior to Valentine’s Day at www.bistrosavoir.com.

Hand-made artisan chocolates truffles will be sold in a heart-shaped cardboard box for $32 and in four-packs for $10 with a vegan option. The sale has new items: hot chocolate bomb trio, fresh marshmallows, darkest éclair, raspberry overload cookie, chocolate cherry blackout mini cake, and milk chocolate pretzel cake. There are gluten-free options including coconut macaroons, fudgy buckwheat brownies, and a six-pack of rolls. Additional artisan breads include a Gianduja Brioche and sourdough white chocolate baguette.

The Sweetheart Sale features the finest quality ingredients that are locally sourced, milled and handmade. Proceeds will benefit Savannah Technical College’s Junior Chefs Fund, which supports activities like competitions.

Online pre-order sales are available through February 5, or when quantities are sold out. Orders will be available for pickup at the College’s Savannah campus Friday, February 10 from 10AM – 2PM in the Eckburg Auditorium (5717 White Bluff Road). By request only, pickup will be available at the Crossroads, Liberty and Effingham Campuses. For a list of items for sale and to place orders, visit www.bistrosavoir.com.

Savannah Tech’s baking and pastry program was developed by the College to teach the art of creating tasty baked goods, pastries, and confections, from traditional bread baking to beautiful showpieces.

Students learn a variety of international and classical pastries and desserts using basic and advanced techniques, which meet industry quality standards.

Graduates are working as pastry chefs in the area’s finest restaurants and establishments, including Local 11 Ten, Le Café Gourmet, Savannah Yacht Club, and The Landings Club. There are more than 30 students are currently enrolled in the baking and pastry program.

With support from the Savannah Technical College Foundation, the College has purchased 7 West Bay Street as the new downtown location for an expansion of its Culinary Arts program, which will more than double the available instructional space. Senior level (second year) students will take classes and work in the bakery and restaurant. The hands-on, real-world experience in the restaurant/bakery will allow students the opportunity to apply techniques learned in the classroom to practical use, complete a required field placement, and gain first-hand experience in restaurant operations.

New students are admitted to the baking and pastry program year-round. For more information about Culinary Arts at Savannah Tech visit: www.facebook.com/SavannahCulinaryInstitute.