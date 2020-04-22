Savannah Community Celebrates The Life of Vivian Jennings

Vivian Veronica Jackson Jennings entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Candler Hospital. She was a native of Savannah, Georgia, and was educated in the public schools of Chatham County and was a graduate of Alfred Ely Beach High School Class of 1954.

She was a faithful member of First Smyrna Baptist Church, the president of the Interdenominational Ministers’ Wives and Widows Association 2003- 2007, a member of National Negro Women, Baptist Minister Wives and Widows, the deaconess board and pastor’s aide. Sis. Jennings is a life and Charter Member of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc., Savannah Section.

She was the wife of the Late Rev. John E. Jennings of 59 1/2 years. She leaves to cherish her legacy: five daughters, Kathy (Eddie Sr.) Morgan of Rincon, GA., Jeanette (Oscar) Lewis of Richmond Hill, GA., Julia (Frank Sr.) King, Vianne Jennings, and Vera (Wilson, Sr.) Jennings-Lee all of Savannah, GA., eight grandchildren, Shaneisla (Jonathan) Taylor of Savannah, GA, Ashle’ King of Savannah,

GA., Anjuli (Kyron) Derien of Springfield, GA., LaTia (Michael) Smart of Savannah, GA., Eddie Morgan, Jr., of Savannah, GA., Frank King, Jr., of Savannah, GA., Angel Lewis of Richmond Hill, GA., and Briyona Brack of Spartanburg, SC., two step grandchildren Pamela E. Lee and Wilson (BJ) Lee, III, of Hardeeville, SC; thirteen great grandchildren ShaKayla J. King, Aniyah D. Morgan, Armoni G. Taylor, Shane X. Baker, Frank A. King, III, Mike’jah S. Smart, Mikah D. Smart, Neveah K. Morgan, Jonathan T. (JT) Taylor, II, Leonard N. (Tre) Reeves, III, Isaiah J. Gardner, E’moura Morgan, and Juliana G. King; one Godson, Kevin A. Kelley, Sr. of Pooler, GA; one sister Alice L. Brawner of Southfield, MI; two brothers Frank Jackson (Juanita) and Grady Demery both of Detroit, MI; and one sister-in-law Sarah Jennings of Savannah, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Public Viewing will be held at Campbell and Sons Funeral Home 6-8pm on Thursday, April 23, 2020 and Friday, April 24, 2020 from 9am-12 pm in the chapel.