Savannah Community Celebrates the Life of John H. Finney

John H. Finney passed away on September 22nd, 2020.

A native of Savannah, GA, John was born on October 31st, 1938 to Margaret Heyward. In his early years, John attended Alfred E. Beach High School, was a Beach High School Hall of Fame Athlete and graduated with the “Class of 1957”.

John furthered his education at Savannah State University­ earning a B.S. degree in Sociology in 1964 and a M.A. degree in Sociology from Atlanta University in 1972. John also served for two years in the army, received the “1964 Best Soldier for the Quarter Award” at Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield, and was a proud Vietnam Era Veteran.

For 51 years, John worked at the Economic Opportunity Authority (EOA) and served as the EOA Executive Director for 44 years. While serving as a civil rights leader and community leader, John served as a board member for 23 community action service organizations and served as a Life Member of the Savannah Branch of the NAACP, Chairman of the Savannah Sickle Cell Association, and as an Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity member.

John was also a proud member of the First Union Missionary Baptist Church family where he served in various auxiliaries – i.e. serving as a member of the Deacon Board, Trustee Board, and the Brotherhood Ministry. He also served as Superintendent of the Sunday School.

John married the now late Gwendolyn Young Finney. He was 81 years old and is survived by the following: step-daughter Angela Young; daughters Jondrea Finney and Sharyn Finney; brother Charlie Heyward; Godson James Thompson Jr.; and a host of aunts, nieces, cousins, friends.