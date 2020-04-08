Savannah Community Celebrates the Life of Curtis V. Cooper, Jr.

Healthy Savannah joins Savannah’s Westside communities to remember and celebrate Mr. Curtis V. Cooper, Jr., 55, who transitioned on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

A graduate of Windsor Forest High School and Savannah State, Cooper was a longtime president of the Cloverdale Neighborhood Association. Cooper was a formidable community leader and political strategist who stood up for the rights of Westside residents. He also served as vice president of Ivory Bay Community Development Corporation, and was a board member of Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care Inc.

A sought after DJ, Cooper carried his community on his back as he worked to affect change by applying his knowledge of policies and systems, and by managing several political campaigns. A mentor to many. he was also a strong advocate for primary health care. His father, Curtis V. Cooper Sr., was instrumental in bringing affordable health care to the community through the Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care Centers.

Private graveside services for Mr. Curtis Victor Cooper, Jr. were held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 4, 2020. Adams Funeral Services was in charge of the services.