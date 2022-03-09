Savannah Classical Academy Hosts Spring Fine Arts Night March 24th

Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) is slated to host their Spring Fine Arts Night at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. SCA parents and the wider community are invited to join SCA for an evening of entertainment in the school gymnasium, located at 705 E Anderson St., Savannah GA 31401.

During this event, SCA’s upper school vocal ensemble will perform a series of music that they have been preparing since the beginning of the semester. The lower and upper school strings classes will also showcase their talents as they perform songs they have learned this school year. While the performances are going on, attendees are invited to admire visual art pieces created by the SCA students that will be on display across the gymnasium. This event is free and open to the community to enjoy the SCA Fine Arts programs.

“We are pleased with the artistic and musical talent that our students possess at SCA, and our faculty is committed to an environment in which students can artistically thrive,” said SCA CEO, Barry Lollis. “We are happy to invite our SCA families and the community to come out and enjoy this showcase and support our students!”

It is the philosophy of Savannah Classical Academy that all students benefit from a rigorous, content-rich educational program that develops academic potential and personal character. The school provides an environment that fosters academic excellence through the habits of thoroughness, the willingness to work, and the perseverance to complete complex tasks. Through a defined traditional, Classical Liberal curriculum, students are prepared to become active, responsible members of their community.

For more information about SCA’s Fine Arts Night, please visit www.savannahclassicalacademy.org/.