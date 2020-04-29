Savannah Classical Academy Exempts Some Students From Last Two Weeks Of Coursework

Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) announces that students, who have been studying online to complete the semester’s curriculum, will enjoy an early release from their studies. Parents will be advised if their children have been selected for exemption from the last two weeks of the school year on May 1, 2020. These students may continue to participate in online learning until the semester ends on May 15, 2020 but are not obliged to do so.

In response to health concerns regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), SCA switched to distance learning on March 24, 2020 immediately after Spring break. SCA made the decision to close the campus for the remainder of the school year at this time and is pleased to be able to offer high achieving students early release for the Summer.

“I am delighted with the dedication of the students and staff at SCA as we have navigated this challenging time together. We look forward to welcoming our students back to campus for the 2020-21 year and potentially for Summer school. We are planning to celebrate SCA’s first ever high school graduates as we complete our first year as a K-12 charter school and will announce details soon,” said SCA Executive Director Barry Lollis.

SCA is a K-12 school which is open to all students residing in Chatham County, is funded by the public education system but retains a charter that allows it to operate autonomously under a board of parents and community members. To learn more about SCA, visit www.savannahclassicalacademy.org.