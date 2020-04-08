Savannah Classical Academy Announces Literary Team’s Recent Win

Savannah Classical Academy’s (SCA) first literary team recently competed in the Georgia High School Association’s Area 3A Public Literary Competition, before the pandemic affected in-person learning and competing. The SCA team placed in five different events, coming in fourth place overall. SCA is proud to congratulate Kayla Summer, Makayla Rudolph, Palmer Desborough and RJ Allen for their achievements in the school’s first literary competition.

In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, SCA’s campus has closed and students are using online distance learning to complete the semester’s curriculum. However, SCA Director Barry Lollis wants to ensure the school’s literary team is acknowledged saying,

“These are certainly unprecedented and challenging times for everyone, but these students spent months preparing for this competition and it’s important to recognize their achievements.

Plus, we are happy for the opportunity to share some good news with our community at a time when everyone needs it.”

SCA’s literary team took home the following awards:

1st Place – Girl’s Trio (Summer, Rudolph, and Desborough); 1st Place – Duologue (Desborough and Allen); 2nd Place – Personal Essay (Desborough); 3rd Place – Girl’s Solo (Rudolph); 3rd Place – Argumentative

Essay (Allen).

SCA is a K-12 school that is open to all students residing in Chatham County, is funded by the public education system but retains a charter that allows it to operate autonomously.