Savannah City Manager Finalists Announced

By Savannah Tribune | on June 16, 2021

 

Today, Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II, announced the Savannah City Council narrowed the pool of applicants for Savannah City Manager to three finalists.

“The city council and I have selected three highly-qualified candidates as the finalists to be Savannah’s next city manager,” said Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. “This is the most important decision we will make for the future of our city, and I am excited to welcome the finalists to Savannah in the coming weeks. We look forward to hiring someone Savannahians can be proud of for years to come.”

The finalists are:

Heath Lloyd, Assistant City Manager of Savannah, Ga.

Sheryl Long, Assistant City Manager of Cincinnati, Oh.

Jay Melder

Jay Melder,

Assistant City Administrator of

Washington, D.C.

The candidates will be in Savannah on June 25 and 26 to participate in interview sessions with community panels.

Council members will appoint citizen and business community representatives to participate in panel interviews with the finalists.

More From Front Page Go To The Front Page Section

Union Mission Hosting Virtual Raising Hope Event Dedicated To Homeless Women
SAAM’s Juneteenth Celebration Features Lauri Lyons & The Rest With Honor Savannah Initiative
Savannah City Manager Finalists Announced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.