Savannah City Council Selects New City Manager

Last Thursday, Savannah City Council voted unanimously to name Joseph “Jay” Melder as Savannah’s first permanent City Manager since 2019. Jay Melder was selected following a national search and an extensive interview process, including community panel interviews with finalists.

“I am extremely honored that the Mayor and City Council have expressed their confidence in me to be the next City Manager of this great city,” Mr. Melder said. “They have an ambitious vision for Savannah, and I committed to working hand in hand with them to deliver that vision on behalf of all Savannahians. I am eager to join the ranks of Savannah city employees who are already working tirelessly to achieve these goals. I can’t wait to become a Savannahian myself, and to meet more of our residents, get to know our neighborhoods and engage and partner with the many committed stakeholders who all want Savannah to be a great place to live, learn, work, prosper and play.”

An employment contract will be taken up for consideration by the City Council during their first meeting in August, and Mr. Melder is expected to assume the role of City Manager on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

“This is an exciting moment for our City as we name a true visionary to help guide us to new heights of success,” said Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. “Jay Melder has the knowledge and skills we need to take the big, bold actions to make Savannah an even better place. I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Michael Brown for selflessly coming out of retirement to provide a steady hand for our City when we needed him the most. He is the consummate public servant, and he will always be a part of Team Savannah.”

City Council has also been informed that interim City Manager Michael Brown will step down from his role effective Friday, July 30. Mr. Brown has served in the interim role for the past nine months, after having previously served in the role for 15 years from 1995 to 2010.

City Council has appointed Heath Lloyd to serve as interim City Manager from Friday, July 30, until Friday, Sept. 10. Mr. Lloyd currently serves as Assistant City Manager and Chief Infrastructure and Development Officer.