Savannah-Chatham Silver Cheetahs Host Annual Track & Field Meet

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 the Savannah-Chatham Silver Cheetahs hosted its annual invitational meet at Savannah State University’s T.A. Wright Stadium. Track teams and unattached athletes from Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and as far away as Maryland participated in the meet. This year the event was missing a very important element, its founder and head coach Ed Jinks. Coach Jinks was unable to plan this year’s meet due to medical leave, so the Cheetah parents, coaches, Cheetah alumni, County officials, AAU officials and SSU staff all worked together to make the event happen. Although the forecast prior to the meet called for an 80% chance of rain on the day of the meet, everyone was committed to move forward. Fortunately, it was a beautiful day with great competition! There were several athletes who achieved a personal best in their respective events. Parents, coaches and spectators were impressed with how organized the meet was and how well COVID-19 protocols were adhered to.

During the track meet, a few of the meet officials were able to communicate with Coach Jinks to let him know about the great turnout of athletes. He was very happy that the event was a success. The Silver Cheetah family wishes Coach Jinks a speedy recovery.

Track & Field has been a passion of Coach Jinks throughout his athletic career. After retiring as Athletic Director from the Board of Education, he started his Silver Cheetah track club in order to give Savannah athletes more exposure to track & field. The Silver Cheetahs have competed in Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Florida, and Tennessee since 1990. Several Silver Cheetah athletes have earned full athletic scholarships as a result of their participation in the track club. The Silver Cheetahs are looking forward to continued success and achievement for our student-athletes. For more information about the Savannah-Chatham Silver Cheetahs, please visit http:// silvercheetahchampions. ning.com.