Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Launches SCCPSS-TV

Savannah- Chatham County Public School students (SCCPSS) can now look for lessons from some of their favorite teachers on Comcast Channel 195. The new SCCPSS-TV debuted at 8am Monday, April 13, 2020.

The channel will enable students to connect with the classroom by viewing lessons at all grade levels presented by instructors from across the district. As SCCPSS works to build content, the community will soon have the opportunity to view re-broadcasts of meetings of the Board of Education, learn more about activities and programs in our schools, and meet some of those who work to build student achievement throughout the district.

“SCCPSS is excited to launch this new part nership with Comcast and looks forward to providing our students and families access to education and enrichment through the television screen,” said SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett. “In this challenging time of school closures necessitated by the COVID-19 virus, the new SCCPSS-TV is a wonderful opportunity to keep an important connection to learning for our students while they are away from the classroom. We appreciate our partnership with Comcast and hope to continue building this relationship in ways that benefit our community now and in the future.”

“We are proud to partner with the Savannah Chatham County Public Schools to keep students connected to their schoolwork during this difficult time,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional SVP. “Since this crisis began, we have been keenly focused on keeping students and their families connected to the power of the Internet in Savannah and across the country.”