Savannah Charms Celebrate Founders ’Month and Induct Three New Members

Charms, Inc., a civic, cultural and social organization, was chartered sixty years ago in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania when a group of young women decided to make a difference in their community. Donations were made to families and organizations in need. This spirit of humanitarianism soon spread to other localities and today there are 22 chapters of Charms, Inc. across the United States.

The Savannah Chapter of Charms, Inc. the 10th affiliate of the 22 chapters was organized by Lollie O. Cook and was installed on October 6. 1973 celebrated this sixty- year legacy with our Founders’ Day Program on June 3, 2022. We acknowledged our legends, Charms Jessie DeLoach, Charm Frances Lewis, Charm Edith Merritt, Charm Dorothy Speed, Charm Leona Williams and charter member and legend, Charm Francie Benyard. The program included the presentation of our annual Chapter Scholarship to a Savannah State University student and our Community Service award. This year’s recipients are Ms. Anastasia Stephens, a rising senior at Savannah State University and Ms. LaTasha Barnes, Director of Save Our Youth Savannah, respectively.

Thank you to the project committee, chaired by Charm Carol Alderman, for arranging a memorable and enjoyable affair.

Welcome new members: Savannah Charms enthusiastically welcomed three new members to our organization. Our newly inducted members are Mother and daughter Charm Sylvia Jenkins, Charm Kelli Jenkins Andrews, and Charm Betty Jones. The induction ceremony, led by our president, Charm LaShawna Alderman, was held prior to our 60th anniversary celebration. What a way to celebrate! Officers 2022-2024: President – Charm Lashawna Alderman,1st VP- Charm Melinda Miller,2nd VP – Charm Valarie West, Recording Secretary -Charm Doris Stewart, Corresponding Secretary -Charm Edith Merritt, Treasurer – Charm Irene Davis, Financial Secretary Charm Natussha Futch, Historian- Charm Carol Alderman, Chaplain -Charm Dorothy Campbell, Parliamentarian -Charm Carzadean Harris.

Members: Charms Francie Benyard- Charter Member, Jessie DeLoach, Zena Hymon, Frances Lewis, Dorothy Speed, Tiffany Stewart, Leona Williams Emeritus.