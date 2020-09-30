Savannah Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Teen Spotlight

Isaiah E. Scott is a senior at South Effingham High School and is the son of Roger and Sonja Scott. He has been a member of the Savannah Chapter of Jack and Jill for 5 years and serves as the current Chaplin for the Teen Group. At SEHS Isaiah is an active member of FFA where he has received his State Degree in Wildlife. He also enjoys playing varsity tennis and being a part of the 4-H Club. Isaiah is a proud member of the Ogeechee Audubon Society and the Georgia Ornithological Society. From painting and drawing at a young age, Isaiah has developed into a skilled naturalist artist, focusing on the beauty of birds of the Lowcountry. In order to share his knowledge of conservation with the community, Isaiah created an avitourism brand entitled “Ike’s Birding Hikes.” He has led several hikes including New Ebenezer and Pinkney Island. The goal is to lead bird walks that connect people with nature. Isaiah recently launched an e-commerce business, The Rookery Collection, which offers an eclectic blend of art and home décor. His passion for birding has gained state, national and international recognition with the recent accolades of becoming a brand ambassador for L.L. Bean, a guest panelist for The Feminist Bird Club and a featured birding representing North American in a collaboration with Environment For The Americas International Migratory Bird Day.

Isaiah plans to major in Environment & Sustainability at Cornell University. His ultimate goal is to own a coastal research and avitourism center.