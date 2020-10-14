Savannah Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Teen April Moss is Recognized as a 2020 Carson Scholar

The Carson Scholars Fund is delighted to announce that 477 students across the nation were named 2020 Carson Scholars. These outstanding young men and women received $1,000 college scholarships in recognition of their academic and humanitarian achievements. Due to the restrictions in place from the (COVID-19) pandemic, the Carson Scholars Fund hosted its first ever virtual awards ceremony in May to celebrate the hard work of these scholars.

Effingham County High School student April Moss was one of the 477 students selected as a 2020 Carson Scholar. April is the first student in Effingham County to receive this honor.

Across the southeastern region of the U.S., 32 new students received the honor of being named Carson Scholars for the first time while 59 students renewed their status as Carson Scholars through the recognition program. Carson Scholars are individuals in grades 4-11 who display outstanding academic achievement (at least a 3.75 GPA) and humanitarian qualities. New scholars receive a $1,000 college scholarship and the coveted honor of being named a Carson Scholar. Recognized scholars are those who have received the scholarship but continue to maintain the high standards of Carson Scholars. These young scholars are exceptional, not only in the academic setting, but in their communities and globally.

In total 1,389 new and recognized scholars were honored this spring and five alumni were inducted into the CSF Hall of Fame. Additional information regarding the recognition of our amazing scholars may be found on our website, www.carsonscholars.org.

In addition to being named a 2020 Carson Scholar, April is actively involved in Effingham County High School Student Council in which she serves as Junior Class Secretary. April is also member of the Effingham County High School Varsity Golf Team, Competition Cheer Team, Athletic Student Leadership Team, Beta Club, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club, Future Business Leaders of America, and Effingham County 4-H. Outside of School, April is a Girl Scout and an active member of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Savannah Chapter Teens in which April serves as Treasurer. Recently, April represented the Savannah Chapter by serving on the Foundation Committee at the 64th Annual Southeastern Region Teen Leadership Conference.

After high school graduation, April intends to attend college and medical school with plans to study to become a surgeon. April is a member of Compassion Christian Church and is the daughter of Michael and Aurelia Moss.