Savannah Branch NAACP To Host Political Forums

The Savannah Branch NAACP Political Action Committee will hold two political candidate forums in advance of the May 24, 2022 primary at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum Annex located at 460 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The first forum, on Thursday, May 5, and starting at 6 PM, will consist of candidates in contested races for School Board President, School Board Districts 5, 6, and 8, and the Recorders Court Judge Post.
On Tuesday, May 10, at 6 PM, the second forum will be held with candidates in contested races for United States Representative District 1, State Representatives Districts 162, 163 and 164, State Senators Districts 1 and 2, State School Superintendent, and Commissioner of Labor.
Both forums will be moderated by former Savannah Mayor Dr. Otis Johnson.
These forums are open to the public. Masks are recommended.
