Savannah Branch NAACP to Host Mayor Van R. Johnson, II

By Savannah Tribune | on May 18, 2022

 
 

On Sunday, May 22, at 4 pm, the Savannah Branch NAACP will host Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson II, who will deliver his State of the City address. The meeting will be held in-person at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1008 May Street, with its pastor, Reverend Paul Smith.

Mayor Johnson will review his first two and a half years as mayor, the city during COVID, social justice, economic challenges, and the current state of the city financially. He will also cover affordable housing efforts and other challenges for the city in the last eighteen months of his current term.

This meeting is open to the public.

