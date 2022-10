On Sunday, July 24, from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM, the Savannah Branch NAACP will host TNT-40 Community Outreach for our monthly MASS Meeting and a Cookout in Yamacraw Village. The meeting will be held 4:00 PM at Historic First Bryan Baptist Church, 575 West Bryan Street, with Rev. Christopher Pittman, Senior Pastor.

This important meeting is open to the public.