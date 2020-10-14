Savannah Branch NAACP To Host 2020 Political Forum

By Savannah Tribune | on October 14, 2020

 
 

On Saturday, October 17, at 10 am, the Savannah Branch NAACP will hold a political webinar forum moderated by former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson.

Invited to attend and answer questions from the NAACP Political Action Committee and the moderator are candidates for the following races: 1st US Congressional District, Chatham County Commission Chair, Chatham County District Attorney, Public Service Commission District 1, and Chatham County Coroner.

The meeting is open to the public. The link to our Facebook page is www.facebook.com/ savannah. branch . naacp.7923. For more information, call the NAACP office at 912-233-4161.

