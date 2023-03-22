Savannah Branch NAACP To Celebrate Women’s History Month

The Savannah Branch NAACP will close out Women’s History Month by honoring women who have made history in public education in the 21st Century during its March Mass Meeting.

Dr. Ann Levett, Savannah Chatham County Public School Superintendent, will be honored for her contributions to advancing public education in Savannah. Dr. Levett, who has announced her plans to retire in June, will outline the challenges ahead and her plans for the future.

The women who serve on the School Board have also been invited to share their thoughts on the challenges ahead.

This Mass Meeting will be held on Sunday, March 26th, 4 PM at First Tabernacle Baptist Church, located at 310 Alice Street, between Montgomery and Jefferson Streets. Pastor Andre J. Osborne is the Senior Pastor.

This Women’s History Month Celebration is open and the public is encouraged to attend.

For more information call the Branch office at 912- 233-4161.