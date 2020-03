A “Meet the Candidates” event that was originally planned for the Savannah Branch NAACP March Mass Meeting has been delayed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Political Action Committee of the NAACP plans to reschedule the event in April, inviting Primary Election Candidates to introduce themselves to the NAACP membership and the community at-large.

For more information, call the NAACP office at 912-233-4161 or visit www.savnaacp.com.