Savannah Branch NAACP Black History Month Celebrates the Life Work of W.W. Law

On Sunday, February 26 at 4 pm, the Savannah Branch NAACP will honor W.W. Law for his life work with the NAACP at its General/ Mass Meeting held at First African Baptist Church, 23 Montgomery Street, Franklin Square, with Rev. Thurmond Tillman, Pastor.

Luciana Spracher, Director of the Savannah Municipal Archives, will present the archived W.W. Law collection as it pertains to the Savannah Branch NAACP. She will have from the collection a PowerPoint presentation and a visual presentation entitled “W.W. Law’s Gift: A Community Treasure of History, Culture, and Inspiration”.

W.W. Law was first elected Savannah Branch NAACP President at the age of 27 – the youngest major branch president in the country. He was also the longest-serving President of the Savannah Branch, 26 years. He served as State Conference President and as a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors. Law was also a historian, and founder of the King Tisdell Foundation, Beach Institute, and the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum.

This Black History Month Celebration is open to the public.

For more information call the Branch office at 912- 233-4161.