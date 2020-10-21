Savannah Branch NAACP 2020 Days of Giving Campaign

During the month of October, the Savannah Branch NAACP invites its membership, supporters and sponsors to participate in its 2020 Days of Giving Campaign.

Because the Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet, the Branch’s largest fundraiser, has been canceled due to pandemic, the Freedom Fund Committee has asked its supporters to donate to the Branch as one would have normally for Banquet tickets. Support of the October 2020 Days of Giving Campaign means a continuation of 103 years of the Savannah Branch NAACP quest to ensure that all men and women are treated fairly and equally.

Checks may be sent to Savannah Branch NAACP, PO Box 951, Savannah, GA 31402 or contributions can be made through CashApp at $SavannahNaacp.

Donations received by October 31 will be publicly acknowledged.

For more information, call the NAACP office at 912-233-4161 or via Facebook @ Savannah Branch NAACP.