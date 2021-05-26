Savannah Book Festival Brings NYT Bestselling Author James Ponti To SCCPSS Middle Schools

The Savannah Book Festival (SBF) hosted an SBF@Schools event for Savannah Chatham County public middle school students on Friday, May 14th. This virtual event featured New York Times bestselling, award-winning, middle school author James Ponti. Ponti engaged with students virtually at various local public middle schools, sharing his own journey of reluctant reader to Nickelodeon and Disney scriptwriter to award-winning author. During Ponti’s three different sessions with local students, he focused on different topics specific to the students’ curriculum: writing and literature, STEM and history.

Since its inception in 2010, Savannah Book Festival’s SBF@Schools program has brought bestselling authors into local classrooms to give Savannah’s students a chance to learn about the writing life.

“SCCPSS is so grateful to continue our relationship with SBF” says Tammy Kemp, Lead Program Manager – Instructional Technology and Media Services of SCCPSS, “over the past several years SBF has provided talented authors to meet with our students as well as copies of the author’s book to give to the students and add to our library collections.