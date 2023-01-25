Savannah Black Heritage Festival Opens with In-Person Events Feb. 1

The

34th annual

Savannah Black Heritage Festival (SBHF) will take place February 1 – 28 in-person with the central theme, “The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives.” Committed to emphasizing the importance of celebrating Black culture, the festival will bring cultural education and exposure to the performing and visual arts, as well as, historical gems and entertainment for all demographics and interests throughout the celebration.

“This is a special year for our festival after a three-year virtual hiatus, and since we are honoring Westley W. Law’s 100th Birthday (01/01/1923),” said Festival Director Teresa-Michelle Jackson. “The first Savannah Black Heritage Festival was held on August 20, 1988, and originated under the guidance and leadership of the late W.W. Law and the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, with moral support and general funding from the City of Savannah.”

Headlining the Gospel Explosion is G. Allen Battle and Family Worship. “More than a singing group, more than music, Family Worship is a movement,” said Carolyn Battle, Family Worship soprano soloist. G. Allen Battle is the director of the vocal group.

This year’s festival will also feature the acclaimed Step Afrika! dance company that dedicates its performance style to the African American tradition of “stepping.”

The schedule will include national and regional musicians, educational presentations, local youth talent, historic tours, and visual art exhibitions by internationally acclaimed and local artists. The festival will also include the W.W. Law Lecture series, dramatic productions, and a courageous conversation with a focus on youth and the community.

Presented by Savannah State University and the City of Savannah’s Department of Cultural Resources, all festival events and activities are free of admission and open to the public thanks to our generous community sponsors and donors. For up-to-date details and access to the virtual offerings, visit www.savannahblackheritagefestival.org or call 912-358-4309.